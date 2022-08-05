Stewart Cink shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Stewart Cink hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Ryan Moore is in 4th at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Cink's tee shot went 176 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Cink had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink had a 358-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Cink reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Cink at 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to even for the round.