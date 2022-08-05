  • Stewart Cink shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink cards two-putt birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.