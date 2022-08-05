Stephan Jaeger finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Martin Trainer are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

Jaeger had a 360-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Jaeger hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Jaeger chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.