Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Si Woo Kim in the second round at the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley, Ryan Moore, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Si Woo Kim's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kim at 2 under for the round.