Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Shane Lowry hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley, Ryan Moore, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

Lowry tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lowry's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lowry hit an approach shot from 191 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.