Seth Reeves putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reeves finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 13th, Seth Reeves's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Reeves had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Reeves hit his 186 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Reeves's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.