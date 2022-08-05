Sepp Straka putts well but delivers a 5-over 75 second round in the Wyndham Championship

Sepp Straka hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round in 153rd at 13 over; Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley, Ryan Moore, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Sepp Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sepp Straka to 1 over for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Straka to 5 over for the round.