Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Muñoz's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Muñoz's 130 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Muñoz's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Muñoz had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 over for the round.