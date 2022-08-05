Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 181 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.