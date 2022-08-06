Scott Piercy finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Piercy got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Piercy's 118 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Piercy's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Piercy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.