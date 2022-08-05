Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Scott Gutschewski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his round tied for 143rd at 5 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley and John Huh are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Gutschewski's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gutschewski had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gutschewski went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gutschewski missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gutschewski to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gutschewski's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.