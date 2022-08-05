Scott Brown shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Martin Trainer are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Brown's 185 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brown chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Brown hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.