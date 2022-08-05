Satoshi Kodaira putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his round tied for 7th at 6 under; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 13th, Satoshi Kodaira's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kodaira had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Kodaira chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.