Sam Ryder putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 38th at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Sam Ryder got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to 5 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 4 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ryder's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ryder had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.