Ryan Moore shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ryan Moore hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim; Russell Henley and John Huh are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Moore's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.