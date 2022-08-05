Ryan Brehm shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Ryan Brehm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 4 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brehm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brehm had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 6 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Brehm chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brehm had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.