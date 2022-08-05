Russell Knox putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 eighth, Russell Knox's 77 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.