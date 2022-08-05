Russell Henley posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Wyndham Championship

Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Henley finished his round in 5th at 8 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Russell Henley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Russell Henley to even for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Henley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.