Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sabbatini's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sabbatini had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.