Roger Sloan shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 114th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Sloan hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Sloan had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sloan's 79 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.