  • Roger Sloan shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Roger Sloan holes putt from fringe for birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.