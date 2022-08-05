Robert Streb shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Robert Streb hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Streb had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.