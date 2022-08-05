7-over 77 by Robert Garrigus in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert Garrigus hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his round tied for 150th at 9 over; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Garrigus his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 33 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Garrigus tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 0 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 6 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 7 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 8 over for the round.