Ricky Barnes rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ricky Barnes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Barnes finished his round tied for 119th at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Ryan Moore and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Ricky Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to even-par for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Barnes's 164 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Barnes hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Barnes had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.