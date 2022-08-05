  • Rickie Fowler comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Rickie Fowler makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Rickie Fowler makes 15-foot putt for birdie at Wyndham

