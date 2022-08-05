Rickie Fowler comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fowler finished his round tied for 88th at even par; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Ryan Moore is in 4th at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Rickie Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Fowler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Fowler hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 202 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.