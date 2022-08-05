Rick Lamb shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Rick Lamb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lamb finished his round tied for 149th at 8 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Lamb had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Lamb to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lamb sank his approach from 117 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lamb to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lamb's tee shot went 200 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Lamb got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lamb to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Lamb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lamb to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Lamb suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lamb at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Lamb had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lamb to even for the round.