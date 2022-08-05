Richy Werenski putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Richy Werenski hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Richy Werenski chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.

Werenski hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Werenski's 139 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.