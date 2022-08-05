Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 147 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.