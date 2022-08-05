  • Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Rafa Cabrera Bello makes 16-foot putt for birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.