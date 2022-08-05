  • Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati makes tap-in birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.