Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Ryan Moore and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Malnati's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 5 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Malnati's 81 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.