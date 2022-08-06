Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Paul Barjon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Barjon finished his round tied for 135th at 5 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Barjon hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.

Barjon got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Barjon hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.