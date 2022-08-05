Patton Kizzire rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kizzire finished his round tied for 88th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Patton Kizzire got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kizzire hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kizzire's 114 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.