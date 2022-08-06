Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rodgers's 85 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers's tee shot went 317 yards to the native area and his approach went 52 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

Rodgers tee shot went 136 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at even for the round.