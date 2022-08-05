Nick Watney shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 138th at 5 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard, Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Davis Riley are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Watney's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Watney's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Watney missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 1 over for the round.