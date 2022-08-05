Nick Taylor shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, Russell Henley, and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira is in 7th at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Taylor hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.