Nick Hardy shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Hardy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hardy finished his round tied for 117th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

Hardy got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hardy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hardy to 3 over for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 4 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hardy's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.

Hardy hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.