Mickey DeMorat shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Mickey DeMorat hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. DeMorat finished his round in 147th at 6 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, DeMorat chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeMorat to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, DeMorat's tee shot went 153 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, DeMorat had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeMorat to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, DeMorat chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved DeMorat to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, DeMorat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeMorat to 1 over for the round.

At the 545-yard 15th hole par-5, DeMorat hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a two-putt triple bogey. This moved DeMorat to 4 over for the day.