Michael Thompson rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Thompson finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Michael Thompson's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Thompson hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Thompson's 89 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.