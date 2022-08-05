Michael Gligic shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Gligic's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even-par for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Gligic hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 3 over for the round.