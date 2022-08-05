Max McGreevy shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Max McGreevy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, McGreevy had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McGreevy's 195 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.