Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 114th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Schwab's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schwab's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schwab had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.