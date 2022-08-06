  • Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthias Schwab gets within 3 inches from awkward lie to yield birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Matthias Schwab makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.