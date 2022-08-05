  • Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Matthew NeSmith makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
    Matthew NeSmith sinks a 21-foot eagle putt at Wyndham

