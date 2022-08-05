Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

NeSmith got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, NeSmith's 90 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, NeSmith had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith's tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.