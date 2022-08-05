Matt Wallace shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Wallace hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 88th at even par; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Wallace's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wallace's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 3 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.