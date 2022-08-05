Martin Trainer putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Martin Trainer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 13th, Martin Trainer's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Trainer to 3 under for the round.