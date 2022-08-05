Martin Laird posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Wyndham Championship

Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Laird finished his round tied for 24th at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin Laird had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Laird at 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.