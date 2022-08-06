Mark Hubbard rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hubbard finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Mark Hubbard's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hubbard's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.