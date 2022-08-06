  • Mark Hubbard rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard makes a 17-foot birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Mark Hubbard pours in a 17-foot birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard makes a 17-foot birdie on the par-5 15th hole.