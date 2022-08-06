  • Mackenzie Hughes shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Mackenzie Hughes putts to within 1 inch to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.