Mackenzie Hughes shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 135th at 5 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 5 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 6 over for the round.

At the 529-yard 14th hole par-5, Hughes hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Hughes to 8 over for the day.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hughes hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Hughes to 8 over for the round.