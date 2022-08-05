Luke Donald shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Luke Donald hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Donald had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to even for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Donald's 211 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.