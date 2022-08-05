Lucas Glover shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Ryan Moore is in 4th at 8 under; and Russell Henley and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Glover hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Glover had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 199 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Glover's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.