Lee Hodges shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hodges hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hodges hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hodges hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.