Kramer Hickok shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hickok hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hickok had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to even for the round.