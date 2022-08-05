Kiradech Aphibarnrat posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Wyndham Championship

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 38th at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kiradech Aphibarnrat had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Aphibarnrat hit an approach shot from 175 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Aphibarnrat's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.