Kevin Tway putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his round tied for 17th at 4 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Kevin Tway got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kevin Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Tway's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.